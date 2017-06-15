Missed your exams because of the taxi strike?

What To Read Next

Johannesburg – Most universities in Gauteng will allow students an opportunity to write exams if they missed it because of Thursday’s taxi strike.

During the early hours of Thursday morning, taxis blocked a number of main roads in the province causing severe traffic congestion.

Wits university spokesperson Shirona Patel said that despite the strike, many of their students made it to write their exams.

"The majority of students have made it to campus today to write their examinations. All examinations going ahead as usual."

LIVE: #TaxiStrike Taxi drivers threaten commuters, media

She however added that those who did not, could still write.

"Any student who has been unable to write for good reason, must apply to write a deferred examination within three days. Students can apply online via the student self-service portal or via a faculty office as per Wits's normal processes."

University of Johannesburg spokesperson Herman Esterhuizen said the university had completed its exams with very few students still on campus.

"We have already finished our exams. There are very few students on campus today. The strike did not affect us."

Meanwhile Unisa posted on their social media that students who missed their exams in Gauteng could apply for a special exam.

University of Pretoria posted that students would be able to write Thursday exam papers during the supplementary period.

Traffic authorities on Thursday said that taxi protesters had hijacked a number of trucks, using them to block off roads.

The planned protest was expected to end at 15:00.