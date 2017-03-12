 

Missing baby found alive after hijacking

2017-03-12 07:04
Baby Siwaphiwe Mbambo (SAPS)

Baby Siwaphiwe Mbambo (SAPS)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Durban – The one-month-old baby who was taken in a car hijacking at a Durban shopping centre on Friday has been found alive, it emerged on Sunday morning.

Siwaphiwe Mbambo was in the back seat of a white Toyota Yaris which was stolen from her mother at gunpoint in Greyville, Durban on Friday morning.

Her mother managed to grab her 8-year-old son but the two hijackers sped off with Siwaphiwe still inside. The vehicle was later found abandoned, and a R250 000 reward was offered for any information that would lead to her safe return.

“Reports indicate that baby Mbambo has been found safe and an arrest has been made,” said Kyle Reenen of Marshall Security on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane confirmed to TimesLive that the baby was found shortly after midnight on Sunday.

According to Zwane, a suspicious vehicle was stopped and searched on the N3 highway near the Mariannhill toll plaza.

Baby Siwaphiwe was found inside.

Eyewitness News reported that three suspects have been arrested, and will face kidnapping and other charges.

More details to follow.

Read more on:    durban  |  good news

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Gyms: A racial hotbed?

2017-03-12 06:00

Inside News24

 

/South Africa
Gauteng province protest wrap

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Simon's Town 18:23 PM
Road name: Main Road

Fish Hoek 12:55 PM
Road name: Main Road

More traffic reports
PowerBall, Plus Friday March 10 results 2017-03-10 21:13 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 