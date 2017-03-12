Missing baby found alive after hijacking

Durban – The one-month-old baby who was taken in a car hijacking at a Durban shopping centre on Friday has been found alive, it emerged on Sunday morning.

Siwaphiwe Mbambo was in the back seat of a white Toyota Yaris which was stolen from her mother at gunpoint in Greyville, Durban on Friday morning.



Her mother managed to grab her 8-year-old son but the two hijackers sped off with Siwaphiwe still inside. The vehicle was later found abandoned, and a R250 000 reward was offered for any information that would lead to her safe return.



“Reports indicate that baby Mbambo has been found safe and an arrest has been made,” said Kyle Reenen of Marshall Security on Sunday.



Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane confirmed to TimesLive that the baby was found shortly after midnight on Sunday.



According to Zwane, a suspicious vehicle was stopped and searched on the N3 highway near the Mariannhill toll plaza.



Baby Siwaphiwe was found inside.

Eyewitness News reported that three suspects have been arrested, and will face kidnapping and other charges.

More details to follow.

