Durban – A man who was found dead in a hotel room has been identified as Sanjay Dukhi, police said on Wednesday.



Dukhi, believed to be a resident of Redhill, had been missing since Monday, May 29, Captain Nqobile Gwala said.



He was found in a Pinetown hotel room. He had checked in as "Avish".



When he failed to check out the next day, he was found hanged in his room. He was believed to be in his 30s.