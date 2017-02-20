 

Missing hiker believed to have been mugged in Newlands Forest

2017-02-20 15:55

Tammy Petersen, News24

Mountain rescue. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Cape Town - A missing hiker, who was last seen in Newlands Forest on Sunday, has been found, but appears to have been mugged, Wilderness Search and Rescue said on Monday.

The group located the man on Monday afternoon, with head injuries and other minor bruises, spokesperson Johan Marais said.

The hiker had been part of a group and had separated from them about 12:00 on Sunday.

When he did not return by evening, a search was launched.

On Monday, the operation was intensified, using search dogs.

"One of these search parties found the missing person. Although he was able to walk out, he was found to be disorientated and dehydrated. On closer inspection, it [became] obvious he was mugged in the course of last night," Marais said.

The man had been taken to hospital for treatment, he confirmed.

