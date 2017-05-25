‘Mistaken identity’ leaves ANC activist seething

Cape Town - An African National Congress activist, known for being critical and outspoken about policing matters, believes his name is being misused by a "rogue" policeman to attack his credibility.

This stems from a drunk driving arrest last week and a case of mistaken identity - either accidental or intentional.

Late at night on May 13, a man - apparently by the name of Colin Arendse - was arrested in Maitland for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

He was set to have appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court two days later.

Tabloid newspaper, The Daily Voice, reported that the ANC's Arendse was the person who had been arrested. It reported that this Arendse had two pending cases of domestic violence, a common assault matter, and one of contempt of court.

Arendse has denied that this is him and claims that another Colin Arendse, who he said works in Premier Helen Zille's office, was actually arrested.

However, Zille's office has said Arendse does not work in her office, but in the human resources department.

It is understood that the two Colin Arendses were born in the same month, in the same year, but 10 days apart.

The ANC's Arendse on Thursday described himself as "a loyal cadre of the ANC".

"My own sources tell me that a certain rogue cop who served under the previous apartheid regime is behind the attack on my credibility, and this was done to silence me after I exposed corrupt practices amongst certain 'old guard' senior cops in the Western Cape," he said.

'(The real) Colin Arendse'

Arendse thanked the ANC and those who had helped him "uncover the web of lies" involving a senior member of Zille's office.

He signed his comments: "(the real) Colin Arendse".

On Thursday, the second Colin Arendse, who works for the provincial government, said he was not allowed to speak to the media. He called from a landline, which appeared to be his work telephone number.

The first three numbers of this work number corresponded with contacts on the provincial government website. According to his LinkedIn profile, this Colin Arendse works as an assistant director.

His profile listed the DOTP under his work experience. This could be understood to stand for the Department of the Premier.

Colin Arendse's profile said he is an assistant director in "Employee Relations: Represent the Employer in Disciplinary Hearings, Arbitration Hearings and Grievance Procedures".

A Facebook profile under the name Colin Arendse indicates he works for the provincial government.

ANC says Zille must apologise

On Thursday, ANC provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs said Zille had not taken any disciplinary steps against the Arendse in her office.

"It is bizarre that the Colin Arendse in the premier's department appears to have a number of other charges pending against him," he said.

"The ANC suspects that the increase in road deaths and drunken driving in the province is precisely because the DA encourages drunken driving by not taking any tangible and visible action against staff working for Zille and her DA administration."

Jacobs said the ANC in the Western Cape had called on Zille "to apologise for the smear on the good name and reputation of activist Colin Arendse".

"The ANC demands steps are taken against Zille's Colin Arendse, in line with the 'Join the Pact' pledge signed by Zille in 2010 to combat drunk driving," he said.

Zille has 'no knowledge' of matter

But Zille's spokesperson Michael Mpofu said she had no knowledge of the matter and had nothing to do with the article that appeared in The Daily Voice.

"The individual in question does not work in the Office of the Premier. On enquiry it has been established that the official works in the Human Resources department," he said.

