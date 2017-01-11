 

Mixed bag of emotions for Grade 1 kids at new smart Gauteng school

2017-01-11 11:43

Mpho Raborife, News24

Officials give Premier David Makhura a tour of the new Nomzamo Madikizela-Mandela Primary School. (Mpho Raborife, News24)

Officials give Premier David Makhura a tour of the new Nomzamo Madikizela-Mandela Primary School. (Mpho Raborife, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - Tears and nerves dominated the first day of school at the newly-opened Nomzamo Madikizela-Mandela Primary in Bramfischer, Roodepoort, on Wednesday.

- Parent24: Back to school

Parents made their way to the school with their little ones in tow, excited that their children would be taught in a state-of-the-art classroom, boasting smart technology.

Eight-year-old Pontsho Seshabela wept when he was separated from his grandmother Rose, who urged him to join the queue of pupils being ushered into their Grade 1C classroom.

"He's just crying because it's a new school, a new environment, and because he doesn't know anyone.

PICS: Back to school

"He'll be fine. He's a shy child, but he warms up to other children after some time," she told News24.

She said they had woken up at 04:30 to get ready for his first day. The school is some distance from their home in Braamfischerville Phase 2, she said.

Mother of shy twins Shudu and Roli Tshukudu said her girls were accompanied by their big brother Prince, who would be starting Grade 2 at the school.

Smart classrooms, laboratories, library

One of the twins, Shudu, clutching to her mother's leg, told News24 she did not want to go to school and instead wanted go back home with her mom.

Her sister, however, said she was looking forward to meeting her new teacher and seeing her new classroom. Roli confidently said she would not be doing any work in class, but would instead spend her day sitting and playing with her new friends.

Mother of two Matshoko Senyako said she chosen to enrol her children in the school because it offered Sesotho as a subject.

"When I heard that they teach Sesotho, I decided I should move them here, because it is closer to home for them, and I was struggling with transport [at their former school].

"This one is within walking distance from our home, so I can bring them myself," she said.

The new school, which is named after struggle stalwart Nomzamo (Winnie) Madikizela-Mandela, has 33 smart classrooms, two science and two computer laboratories, a library, a nutrition centre, as well as sports facilities.

It was built by the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development at a cost of R83m.


(Mpho Raborife, News24) 


(Mpho Raborife, News24) 


(Lerato Sejake, News24)


Gauteng Premier David Makhura sits with Grade 7 pupil Vision during their first Mathematics lesson of the year in the new smart classrooms (Mpho Raborife, News24)


Read more on:    johannesburg  |  education  |  good news

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Western Cape fires under control

14 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students); or surname (IEB Students) to view results

PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/News
WATCH: Revamped Gauteng school boasts smart classrooms, labs and nutrition centre

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Tuesday January 10 results 2017-01-10 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 