 

Mkhwebane to meet Black First Land First members

2017-01-10 22:10

Tshidi Madia, News24

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane (City Press)

Johannesburg – Members of the Black First Land First (BLF) organisation are to hold talks with Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Thursday.

They wanted to discuss issues they initially raised with former public protector Thuli Madonsela, but which had not been addressed by the time she left office in October 2016, BLF said in a statement on Tuesday.

These included white monopoly capital’s alleged theft of R26 billion, and its capture of the state. The organisation claimed that Richemont chairman Johann Rupert and Barclays Africa CEO Maria Ramos were some of the people involved in this.

The group’s leader, Andile Mngxitama, previously accused Madonsela of undermining black people. He led demonstrations to Madonsela's Pretoria office and a sit-in and a march outside the premises on her final day in office in October last year.

Mkhwebane's office confirmed that talks would take place on Thursday.

 

Read more on:    busisiwe mkhwebane  |  andile mngxitama  |  thuli madonsela

