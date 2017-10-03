MKMVA congress might be the next to be annulled

Johannesburg – Former combatants of the ANC's armed wing have asked the party's
national executive committee (NEC) to consider nullifying the outcomes of the
uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans' Association's (MKMVA) June congress.
Former MK chief of staff Siphiwe
Nyanda and former MKMVA secretary Dumisani Nduli have lodged an application
with the party claiming that the 5th congress
was held without permission from the party's executive committee.
The appeal, which was presented
during the weekend's ANC NEC meeting, claimed the conference was held without
permission and took exception to President Jacob Zuma making an appearance at
the event.
This comes as the ANC grapples
with some of its structures turning to the courts to resolve stalemates at
provincial and regional conferences.
The NEC has spent several days
meeting with the KwaZulu-Natal provincial executive committee in search of a
way forward after the High Court in Pietermaritzburg ruled that an elective
congress which saw Sihle Zikalala become chairperson of the province was
illegitimate.
"There are two contradicting
reports from NEC members. One is comrade Tito [Mboweni's], who did not attend
the conference but is the one presenting the report," MKMVA president
Kebby Maphatsoe told News24 on Tuesday.
'He is
lying, that is not true'
Maphatsoe disputes claims made by
Mboweni to the NEC that he met with both the MKMVA and members of the MK
Council, which is led by Nyanda.
"I stood up and said he is
lying we never had a meeting with the comrade. He is lying, that is not true.
We never had a meeting with comrade Tito and his team," said Maphatsoe.
The MKMVA president said the NEC
had decided to refer the matter to the ANC's national working committee, after
which it would study the recommendations and make a decision.
However, a source told News24
that a meeting definitely took place in Maphatsoe's
office at Luthuli House with Mboweni before the conference was held.
An MK council insider said not
only did Maphatsoe not have permission to go ahead with his June conference but
that President Jacob Zuma should not have attended or even delivered an address
at the gathering.
"The issue is that comrades
must understand when people speak of inclusivity... our conference is
inclusive. In the MKMVA this means all detachments must be included," he
said.
Call for
recommendations
Maphatsoe said the MK Council
wanted comrades to attend the conference as detachments but that that was
unconstitutional and they instead had to have delegates represent them.
"Tito and Joel
[Netshitenzhe] are dividing the MKMVA," said Maphatsoe.
He accused the two of failing to
follow processes.
Both Mboweni and Netshitenzhe
were deployed to the MKMVA congress as part of an NEC task team which also
included ministers Ayanda Dlodlo, Fikile Mbalula, Gugile Nkwinti and Lindiwe
Zulu.
Mboweni and Netshitenzhe did not
pitch, while Dlodlo and Mbalula sent an apology for their absence and the
latter two oversaw the entire conference.
Maphatsoe said the national
working committee must now conduct due process and make recommendations for the
NEC to decide o on the way forward.
When contacted for comment
Mboweni referred News24 to ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe's office.
"Call the SGO at Luthuli
House, I am not authorised to issue media statements," said the former
South African Reserve Bank governor.
When contacted for comment,
Mantashe refused to discuss the MKMVA conference saying:"It's none of my
business." He added that would not report on NEC discussions in the media.
Conference
'divisive'
Maphatsoe also said that his former secretary, Nduli, had signed the
appeal alongside Nyanda discredited it.
"How can he appeal with the MK Council? He's now on the other
side," asked Maphatsoe.
Nyanda defended his actions,
claiming that Maphatsoe held the June conference against an agreement which had
been reached with the council and approved by the ANC.
"He unilaterally repudiated
that agreement, that's what we want annulled,"
Nyanda told News24.
Quoting the report presented by
Mboweni, which had already been rejected by Maphatsoe, Nyanda said the report
showed that the conference was divisive and not inclusive.
"That conference was not the
one instructed by the NEC," he said.
Nyanda also said they would push
ahead with their inclusive conference, in spite of a statement released by the
MKMVA distancing itself from the event set to take place over the weekend.
"This so-called conference
is neither official nor inclusive," said the MKMVA through a statement.