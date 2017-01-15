 

Mob burns Pretoria rape suspect to death

2017-01-15 21:19

Jeanette Chabalala, News24

Johannesburg – A man was burnt to death by a mob after he was accused of raping two girls, aged 2 and 6, in Moeka, north of Pretoria, Gauteng police said on Sunday.

The man was burnt beyond recognition on Friday evening, police spokesperson Kay Makhubela said.

"According to a witness, she was with the deceased at his place of residence at Losmycherie when a group of community members grabbed and put the deceased inside a blue vehicle taking him to Moeka Sports Grounds."

The man was later set alight.

No arrests have yet been made.

