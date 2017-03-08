Model agency boss back in court for sentencing

Johannesburg – Model agency boss Dawie de Villiers is expected back in the High Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday for sentencing.

On February 8, Judge Cassim Moosa found De Villiers guilty on 32 charges, including raping a child, sexual assault, fraud, exposing children to pornography, and accessing child pornography.

Moosa called De Villiers a poor witness and said his version of events had too many contradictions.

De Villiers claimed the State witnesses lied and conspired with investigative journalism TV programme Carte Blanche to harm his and his agency’s reputation.

Moosa said all the evidence presented to the court left him with no other choice but to find De Villiers guilty.

One of the girls testified that De Villiers had asked her to take off her clothes in front of him. He claimed she was only engaged in method acting.

De Villiers said he did not stop her from taking off her clothes, as it was sensual and sexy, and he thought she wanted to do it.



