 

Model and soccer star has no regrets after saving tourist seriously injured in selfie fall

2017-01-03 21:25

Jenni Evans, News24

Former-pro soccer player and model Ryan Botha broke his ankle when reportedly jumping off a house on New Year's Eve to help another man who fell. (Twitter)

Cape Town - Model and former Moroka Swallows midfielder Ryan Botha has no regrets about jumping at least two storeys to save a tourist who had slipped off the edge of a rim pool while taking a New Year's Eve selfie.

"I am in a lot of pain, but it's all good," said Botha from his hospital bed in Cape Town, where he is receiving treatment for a fractured ankle.

"I don't have any regrets."

He has already been under anaesthetic twice - once to reset the ankle and again to decompress the ankle.

In two weeks' time, he will probably have to have plates and pins inserted to help heal the severe break.

"It was quite important that I jumped. If I hadn't he would have drowned in his own blood," said Botha, who now co-owns a gym in Sea Point.

Recalling events to News24, he said he was at a house party in Camps Bay, relaxing with friends.

He had chatted briefly to the Australian tourist, who he knows only as Nick, and everyone was chilled and subdued.

"No one was drinking too much because we were going to a party the next day," he added.

Nick went to take a selfie at the end of the rim pool and suddenly slipped over the edge of the barrier, Botha explained.

As he slipped, he landed on his head and people could not see if he was breathing or not.

"Because I am a trainer, I know CPR, so I found the lowest balustrade and I jumped.

"When I got down too, I realised he couldn't breathe because he was choking on his blood."

Botha says he stabilised Nick's breathing and did everything he could to make sure he was alright until paramedics arrived, in spite of his own excrutiating pain.

Since then, he has been flooded with messages of appreciation and was hoping to meet Nick's family for news on how their son wa doing.

Botha would remain in hospital for the next few weeks for ongoing treatment to his injury.




