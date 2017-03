Durban - The Moerane Commission investigating political killings in KwaZulu-Natal will ensure witnesses are protected.

Psychological counselling for victims who participate in the public hearings would be arranged, chairperson advocate Marumo Moerane, SC, told reporters on Wednesday.

KwaZulu-Natal premier Willies Mchunu established the commission in October 2016 to investigate the causes of political killings committed in the province since 2011.

"In the process of investigating those underlying causes, we might come across certain people who have information which is not yet in the hands of the police. If those people are fearful of the consequences, we shall have to take steps to safeguard their safety," Moerane said.

He hoped their recommendations would be taken seriously and implemented.

Moerane and his fellow commissioners, Professor Cheryl Potgieter and advocate Vasu Gounden, started work on January 16.

They were looking into the number, nature, and location of murders and attempted murders of politicians, and would rely on details of completed investigations, where people had been convicted and sentenced.

Public hearings start on Thursday.