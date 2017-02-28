Molefe funded ‘dirty war’ against Gordhan - Maynier

"Replying to a parliamentary question, the minister revealed that the Progressive Professionals Forum received a staggering R440 000 in 'sponsorships' from Eskom, and R400 000 in 'sponsorships' from Transnet," Maynier’s statement said.

"What this reveals is that Brian Molefe, who headed up Eskom at the time the 'sponsorships' were made, was effectively funding an organisation which was waging a 'dirty war' on the Minister of Finance, Pravin Gordhan, and National Treasury, as they probed suspicious contracts entered into by Eskom.”

Maynier said Manyi and the Progressive Professionals Forum should not have received any "sponsorships" from any South African state-owned enterprises.

"I will, therefore, request the Auditor-General, Kimi Makwetu, to investigate the 'sponsorships' by state-owned enterprises, including Eskom and Transnet, to the Progressive Professionals Forum," he said.





