 

Molefe's membership forms fake – former ANC branch secretary

2017-02-21 20:38

Tshidi Madia, News24

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – A former North West ANC branch secretary on Tuesday claimed Brian Molefe was never a member of a ward in the province.

“Molefe’s membership has never been found. He has never participated in branch general meetings,” former branch secretary in the Madibeng region, Christine Malula, said.

She did not know the former Eskom CEO and said he was never a member of the ANC in Madibeng’s ward 29.

Malula was a secretary of the branch when Molefe is said to have applied for and renewed his ANC membership.

New ANC members had to appear before the secretary so they could read them their oath, she told News24.

She was speaking hours after regional leadership, members of the ANC Youth League and members of the ANC provincial executive committee produced what they said were Molefe’s membership forms.

This followed questions about Molefe’s membership in the ANC. Tshwane regional secretary Paul Mojapelo said Molefe was still a member in good standing in Irene. He said any branch or province could nominate a member to go to Parliament.

Last week, Parliament released a statement announcing that Molefe would become an MP following a nomination from the ANC North West.

The branch Malula previously led rejected this and said it knew nothing about Molefe. Malula claimed the chairperson of the branch, Bethuel Mmutle, was not a legitimate leader.

Malula said the forms the ANC North West produced to prove Molefe was an ANC member were not legitimate.

Molefe was in contact with the Gupta family, according to former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela’s “State of Capture” report. He announced his resignation from Eskom on November 11, 2016, to take effect on January 1 this year.

ANC leaders said Malula was no longer a member of the party and had been campaigning for the Forum for Service Delivery during the 2016 municipal elections. She refuted these claims.

“I am still a member in good standing of Ward 29 Madibeng region,” she told News24.

Parliament said Molefe would not be sworn in on Wednesday, ahead of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan’s Budget Speech. The ANC in Parliament initially said he would be.

Read more on:    anc  |  brian molefe  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Provisional restraint order extended against Lamoer, co-accused

2017-02-21 20:34

Inside News24

 
PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/News
WATCH: A beat up taxi; a traffic waterskier and a SANDF 'fail'

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
PowerBall, Plus Tuesday February 21 results 43 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 