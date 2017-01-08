Mom killed, toddler seriously injured in N12 tragedy

What To Read Next

Potchefstroom - A mother was killed and her three children were injured in a head-on collision on the N12 near Potchefstroom on Sunday night.

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said the driver, believed to be the children’s father, escaped with minor injuries.

Paramedics arrived at the scene shortly before 19:00 and the family’s car was found in the veld next to the road.

“Some of the occupants were found ejected from one of the vehicles, including the 1-year-old toddler, [who was] in a critical condition. The other two children sustained moderate injuries,” Vermaak said.

“Sadly, the mother sustained fatal injuries and there was nothing that paramedics could do for her. She was later declared dead on the scene.”

The driver was found inside of the vehicle and transported to the Potchefstroom Provincial Hospital with the children.

Two occupants in the second vehicle were assessed on scene.

One sustained moderate injuries but declined to be taken to hospital.

Authorities are investigating.



