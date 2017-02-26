Mom survives Seshego murder-suicide

What To Read Next

Polokwane - The mother of a woman who was killed by a boyfriend – who later hanged himself – survived the attack, remaining in hospital with serious injuries, Polokwane police said on Sunday.

“It is alleged that a 41-year-old man went to his girlfriend's parental home at about 09:30 [on Saturday],” said Lt Col Moatshe Ngoepe.

“On arrival he broke the door of the house, entered and started stabbing the girlfriend.”

She died on the scene. The man then stabbed the girlfriend’s mother – before fleeing the scene.

When police attended the scene, the girlfriend, aged 30, was found lying in a pool of blood having sustained multiple wounds.

Her mother was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A manhunt for the man ensued. He was found in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Ngoepe said cases of murder, attempted murder and an inquest was opened. The motive is unknown, he said.

Ngoepe urged people experiencing relationship and family problems to seek assistance from social workers and psychologists.