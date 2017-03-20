Moonsamy suffering from 'nostalgic pathology' – EFF

Johannesburg – Former EFF treasurer Magdalene Moonsamy never raised concerns about the party’s decision to back the DA in the Tshwane and Johannesburg metros following the 2016 municipal elections, a spokesperson said on Monday.



“We are hearing those views for the first time. Maggie [Moonsamy] never raised those reservations, ever,” EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said.

He was reacting to an interview with Moonsamy that was aired on JacarandaFM News earlier.

"I would never be dragged into the historical blunder of having sold the blood and tears of our people," she said.

She said the EFF could not make such a decision and still claim to be a leftist movement. She resigned from the EFF in 2016 to pursue her legal career.

The EFF’s central command team took the decision to back the DA in a secret ballot and following a discussion, Ndlozi said.

He questioned why she waited seven months to express her reservations and said it was proof of her “leadership inadequacy”.

Moonsamy left the ANC when former ANC Youth League leader Julius Malema was expelled. She was elected treasurer at the EFF’s inaugural conference in December 2014.

Ndlozi said she left the ANC to fix the liberation movement from the outside. She suffered from “nostalgic pathology”, he said.

“We are not about saving the ANC and that is why she is open to the idea that the commander in chief must be recruited back to the ANC. Maybe she also hopes to be recruited back into the ANC.”

“We have no intentions of saving the ANC from the death which it has brought on itself.”

It was not surprising to hear people like Moonsamy saying that expelling Malema from the ANC had been a mistake and that he should be recruited back.

“The ANC is dying. People who are dying enter a moment of confession. They confess that it was wrong with regards to what happened with Life Esidimeni.”