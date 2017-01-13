More arrests expected for Cape Town businessman’s kidnapping

Cape Town – The police are tracing three more people suspected of
being part of a group that kidnapped Cape Town businessman Golam Mostafa, the
Wynberg Magistrate’s Court heard on Friday.
State
prosecutor Ludwe Dube said they had
already identified one person, but would know the remaining identities by next
week.
He was
speaking during the appearance of five people who were arrested for the crime
last year.
Melumzi
Kekana, 35, a police reservist, appeared alongside Ntombikhoni Mgxekwa, also a
South African, and Pakistanis Haseem Khalied, Zibi Jahazab and Muhammad Yaqoob.
Dube
said they were looking for Mgxekwa’s sister, the sixth accused, who was
currently on the run.
The
State believes a syndicate was responsible for the kidnapping.
R10m
ransom
Mostafa,
38, from Bangladesh, was kidnapped at his eatery in Lotus River on December 4.
His
captors demanded a R10m ransom from his
family.
Police
apprehended the men and found the badly beaten Mostafa inside a Khayelitsha
home on December 6.
Dozens
of Bangladeshi businessmen filled the court benches in support of Mostafa.
Many
were scared or uncertain of whether they would be next, with mystery still surrounding
which party was responsible and their exact motive.
During
an adjournment, there was a tense stand-off between the group and a man they
believed to be funding the lawyer of the Pakistani accused.
The man
saw a camera flash and accused them of taking his photo, but they denied doing
so.
Orderlies
and police officers threatened to kick everyone out if they did not keep quiet.
Case
postponed
The
accused were supposed to apply for bail on Friday, but it emerged that the Urdu
interpreter was out of the country.
The
matter was postponed for the interpreter’s return on January 25. The bail
application was set down for February 9 and 10.
Outside
court, Bangladeshi men held a huge banner
stating: "No bail for kidnappers; keep scum away from people. They are not
part of society."
At their
previous court appearance, Mitchells Plain cluster community police forum
chairperson Hanif Loonat told News24 that the kidnapping of business owners who
are foreigners was more common than authorities believed.
"Most
of the time, they just pay the demanded ransom and refuse to open cases because
they don't trust the police," he said.