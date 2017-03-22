More claims against high-profile figures expected in ex-Mandela cop’s case

Cape Town - More details about highly influential figures
and their alleged links to mafioso Vito Palazzolo are expected to emerge in the
Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.
Major-General Andre Lincoln is expected to continue
testifying under cross-examination.
In 1996, Mandela tasked Lincoln with heading up a
presidential investigative task unit to probe Palazzolo, a Cape Town-based
Italian Mafioso, and his links to government officials, police and businessman.
But criminal allegations against Lincoln and others in the
unit then surfaced, leading to Lincoln’s arrest.
He was convicted of a number of charges, which he was later
acquitted of.
Damages claim
Lincoln is now claiming R15m in damages from the minister of
safety and security (now the minister of police) for what he has termed being
maliciously prosecuted.
His civil case commenced on March 13 and since then he has
named a number of high ranking people as having been involved with Palazzolo,
and as having pulled strings to ensure his own prosecution.
More details about these figures are expected to be revealed
on Wednesday, as well as when other witnesses, including top cop Major-General
Jeremy Vearey, take to the stand to testify.
So far, Lincoln has testified the following about high
profile officials and former officials:
* That former deputy president, who went on to be president,
Thabo Mbeki, was aware of the allegedly questionable background of a senior
policeman, Leonard Knipe, who was tasked with probing the presidential
investigative unit. But Lincoln says Knipe was actually told to tarnish his
image and fabricate charges against him because his investigations included
probing senior policemen.
* Members of the apartheid-era security police swept the
scenes after the bombing of Community House in Salt River in 1997 and the
killing of the so-called Gugulethu Seven in 1986. Lincoln said that Knipe was
aware of what he knew. Knipe is expected to testify in the matter.
* Then national police commissioner George Fivaz ordered a
probe into the presidential investigative unit and Lincoln out of malice and
unhappiness over Lincoln’s closeness to Mandela.
* That Arthur Fraser, now head of the State Security Agency
and previously the head of the national intelligence agency in Cape Town, had
tried to get Lincoln to plead guilty to charges put to him in and that in
exchange, he would be assured no jail time.
* That former arts and culture minister Pallo Jordan was
among those on Palazzolo's payroll.
The civil trial is becoming one of the biggest cases in
recent times to expose alleged underhanded apartheid-era dealings and
entrenched corruption within the police service.