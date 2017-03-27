 

More public hearings for higher education commission

2017-03-27 05:44

Kaveel Singh, News24

Johannesburg – The Commission of Inquiry into Higher Education and Training will on Monday host a public hearing in Centurion.

Witnesses expected at the hearing include Professor Ahmed Bawa from the University of South Africa, Irvin Phenyane from the Higher Education Parents Dialogue Forum and Advocate Lester Basson, chief master of the high court.

The hearings will be held at the Protea Hotel in Centurion. The next and the final hearings will be on April 3 and 4 respectively, with a list of witnesses to be announced soon.

Last year, President Jacob Zuma extended the deadline for the fees commission to complete its report to June 30.

He received the commission's interim report in November 2016.

The commission was established in January 2016, to investigate the feasibility of free higher education in South Africa.

