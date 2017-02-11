More than 10 houses burnt in Rosettenville protest

Smoke billowed from a Rosettenville home suspected to belong to a drug-dealer. (Supplied)

Johannesburg – At least 10 houses suspected to belong to drug lords and brothel owners were set alight during a protest in Rosettenville by Saturday evening, Gauteng police said.

Fed-up residents took to the streets in a similar fashion to a week ago.

Officers fired rubber bullets and stun grenades at the crowd around 13:00 on Saturday because it was an illegal gathering, said Warrant Officer Kay Makhubele.

An elderly woman fell and injured herself. She was treated by paramedics.

The crowd later re-gathered.

Makhubele said it was hard to estimate the crowd size because they were scattered in large groups.

Last Sunday, residents forced their way into homes believed to be used for drug dealing and prostitution, carrying out the furniture and setting it alight.

Household goods were carried out of four houses and destroyed between 10:00 and 13:30 before police managed to get the crowd to disperse, Captain Mavela Masondo said at the time.

None of those homeowners laid any criminal charges, but police were investigating incidents of malicious damage to property and public violence.