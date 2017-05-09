 

More than 50 arrested in Eldorado Park and Kliptown

2017-05-09 19:42

Iavan Pijoos, News24

Protesters overturned a truck and set it on fire. (Nikita Coetzee)

Protesters overturned a truck and set it on fire. (Nikita Coetzee)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – Gauteng police said on Tuesday evening that more than 50 people have been arrested after violence erupted in Eldorado Park and Kliptown over the last two days.

Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said criminal elements used the opportunity to loot businesses, damage property and disturb public peace during the violent protests in the areas.

They will be charged with public violence, theft, malicious damage to property and possession of suspected stolen property.

Dlamini said police had also launched a manhunt for several people who were identified as looters. He said more arrests were expected.

Residents from Eldorado Park and Freedom Park protested over the lack of housing and jobs on Monday. The protest turned violent; residents and police had running battles along the Golden Highway which runs through both suburbs.

Protesters from the two suburbs joined forces as they attempted to push police back. They armed themselves with stones and petrol bombs.

Several shops and a BP garage in the area were looted.

Dlamini said police deployments would remain in both areas for as long as violent protests continued.

“Members of the public are urged to protest peacefully and avoid infiltration by criminal elements. Police will not tolerate any violent protests and those that are breaking the law will be brought to book,” he said.

The Provincial Commissioner of Gauteng Lieutenant General Deliwe de Lange appealed to all protesters to isolate criminal elements while they were voicing their complaints to the authorities.

”Closing the roads, breaking and looting of businesses is a serious offence and police will not hesitate to act against the perpetrators,” De Lange said.


Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime  |  protests

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Don't judge me because I was 'so-and-so's lover' - Dlamini-Zuma

2017-05-09 19:28

Inside News24

 
Empowering girls in science

A Johannesburg high school is making a change in science education for girls and seeing incredible results.

Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
'Worst scene in my 39yrs as a paramedic' - Van Breda day 8 wrap
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Saturday May 6 2017-05-06 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 