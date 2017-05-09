More than 50 arrested in Eldorado Park and Kliptown

Johannesburg – Gauteng police said on Tuesday evening that more than 50 people have been arrested after violence erupted in Eldorado Park and Kliptown over the last two days.

Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said criminal elements used the opportunity to loot businesses, damage property and disturb public peace during the violent protests in the areas.

They will be charged with public violence, theft, malicious damage to property and possession of suspected stolen property.

Dlamini said police had also launched a manhunt for several people who were identified as looters. He said more arrests were expected.

Residents from Eldorado Park and Freedom Park protested over the lack of housing and jobs on Monday. The protest turned violent; residents and police had running battles along the Golden Highway which runs through both suburbs.

Protesters from the two suburbs joined forces as they attempted to push police back. They armed themselves with stones and petrol bombs.

Several shops and a BP garage in the area were looted.

Dlamini said police deployments would remain in both areas for as long as violent protests continued.

“Members of the public are urged to protest peacefully and avoid infiltration by criminal elements. Police will not tolerate any violent protests and those that are breaking the law will be brought to book,” he said.

The Provincial Commissioner of Gauteng Lieutenant General Deliwe de Lange appealed to all protesters to isolate criminal elements while they were voicing their complaints to the authorities.

”Closing the roads, breaking and looting of businesses is a serious offence and police will not hesitate to act against the perpetrators,” De Lange said.



