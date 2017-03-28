More than 50 pupils rescued from overturned school bus near Stellenbosch

Cape Town - More than 50 pupils from a Northern Cape high school were trapped after their school bus overturned in an accident near Stellenbosch on Tuesday afternoon, a Western Cape traffic official said.



The bus went over the side of the R304 after giving way for a vehicle that had stopped in front of it, said traffic chief Kenny Africa.

With the bus in a precarious position, the children could not get out, because it would have tumbled over onto the left hand side, he said.

The 54 children had to wait for officials to secure the bus before they could get out.

Africa said the pupils, from a high school in Kakkemaas, escaped unscathed.

The bus would be taken to a weighbridge to make sure it was roadworthy.

