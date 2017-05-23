More than R1bn paid in medical negligence payouts by Gauteng Health - DA

Johannesburg - The Gauteng health department has paid out more
than R1bn to settle 185 medical negligence cases since January 2015, the
Democratic Alliance said on Tuesday.
"This is one of the shock
disclosures by Gauteng Health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa in a written reply to my
questions in the Gauteng Legislature," MPL Jack Bloom told reporters
during a briefing in Johannesburg.
Ramokgopa also revealed that
there were 51 more cases which were currently before the court. Those cases
were expected to claim some R414m.
Bloom said while payouts and future claims were large, no amount
of money can compensate for the agony and misery endured by victims of medical
neglect.
Brain-damaged babies made up
76% of the claims, which amounted to R769m for 50 claimants. Most of these
claims had come from Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, which had the highest
number of claims and payouts.
"Chris Hani Baragwanath
Hospital had by far the most negligence cases, which resulted in R514m paid to
44 claimants," Bloom said.
List of
injuries
The hospital with the second
highest number of claims was Steve Biko Academic Hospital which paid R15.1m for
14 cases, followed by the Natalspruit Hospital which came in third with a
pay-out of R54m for 12 cases.
Tembisa Hospital - which paid
out R43.5m and Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital which paid out
R26.2m - both had 10 cases.
Five of the largest payouts made over that period were for brain
damage or cerebral palsy caused by brain damage. Four of those payments were
made by Chris Hani Baragwanath, a total of R89.2m.
Bloom said in the four cases at
Chris Hani Baragwanath, the initial amount that had been claimed was R5m - a
much lower amount than what was eventually paid out based on the estimated
costs of lifetime care.
"Something is seriously
wrong at Chris Hani, something needs to be done very urgently to ensure that
babies are delivered safely at that hospital," Bloom said.
A list of other cases which
were paid out included the death of a mother and her baby, causing blindness in
a baby, negligence resulting in a patient unable to walk and use his neck
muscle, negligence for operating wrongly on the spine which led to a patient
being confined to a wheelchair, the loss of an eye during surgery, a patient
being burnt by hot water in a bathroom by nursing staff, the amputation of an
arm and leg, the amputation of a finger and negligence resulting in a patient
not being able to conceive again, to name a few.
Bloom said this was a
"long and sad catalogue of injuries" inflicted on patients who
depended on the public hospitals for care.
"We need to know from
authorities, what are you planning to do to stop this avalanche? Hospitals
should be places where you go to get cured, not for injuries," he said.
Broader
crisis
The department's annual report
for 2016/17 had set aside R13.4bn for potential medico-legal liability from
claims.
The pay-outs were taking a
growing chunk of the department's budget which would be better spent making
sure hospitals provided quality care.
Maternity and neonatal
departments also needed improving, to prevent the risk of brain damage in
babies before, during or after their birth.
Bloom said that Ramokgopa said
in her reply that to date, none of the staff members involved in the cases had
been disciplined.
"Errant doctors should
always be referred to the Health Professions Council and nurses to the Nursing
Council."
The high occurrence of medical
negligence was part of a broader crisis in the health sector which needed to be
addressed as a matter of urgency, Bloom said.
He said mistakes were bound to
be high if there was a shortage of staff and if key
equipment was broken or missing.
However, better management and
accountability was essential to curbing
these mistakes, as well as adequate staffing and equipment, said Bloom.