 

More training colleges needed: ANC

2017-05-14 19:27

News24 Correspondent

Science and Technology Minister Naledi Pandor. (File: Nasief Manie)

Science and Technology Minister Naledi Pandor. (File: Nasief Manie)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - A focus on the need for training colleges for budding farmers, nurses and teachers was highlighted by the ANC NEC subcommittee on Education and Health on Sunday.  

“The [higher education and training] sector further recommends that the ANC ensure that the sector accelerates and completes the opening of professional colleges to increase training in agriculture, nursing, and teaching,” said Naledi Pandor, chairperson of the national executive committee's subcommittee, in a statement about the party’s ANC policy discussion document.  

The policy discussions come ahead of the ruling party’s national policy conference in June.

Between 1994 and 2000 the government shut down teacher training colleges and merged them with other institutions.  

In 2013, Minister of Higher Education Blade Nzimande announced plans to re-introduce teacher training colleges.  

In Sunday’s media statement, the party also called for a model to be implemented by 2020 that would provide for free higher education for poor families – as well as increased support for families struggling to afford fees.   

Among other recommendations for the sector, the party wanted the finalisation of a framework for regulating higher education fees as well as the redesign for how funding was applied.  

The subcommittee also wanted the sector to “put in place policies to facilitate an increase in retirement age of academic staff”.

Turning to health, the party raised concern that despite interventions such as certain genetic testing programmes, TB remained a “primary underlying cause of death” in SA.

Nevertheless, it noted that the sector had performed well in terms of its HIV/ AIDS programmes.  

The party welcomed public submissions on its various policy discussions.


Read more on:    anc  |  education

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

ANC leaders must stop supporting parallel structures – MKMVA

2017-05-14 18:53

Inside News24

 
Empowering girls in science

A Johannesburg high school is making a change in science education for girls and seeing incredible results.

Partner Content
Travel Dreams? Where would you rather be right now?

Partnered: Whether you're missing family overseas, dreaming of family adventures or romantic hideaways we all have that one place we'd rather be right now - but have you thought about the best way to get there?

/News
Ramaphosa pleads for 'one ANC slate'
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 11:08 AM
Road name: Old Oak Road

Cape Town 06:13 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday, May 13 2017-05-13 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 