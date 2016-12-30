Mossel bay municipality calls for calm as firefighters battle bush fires

Western Cape – The Mossel Bay Municipality on Friday called for calm saying it was doing all it could to put out wild fires that engulfed the surrounding bushes on Thursday.

Municipal spokesperson Harry Hill said a bushfire started in Danabay early on Thursday morning.

“The area here is very dry and hot and at times very windy. The fire burnt... fiercely and quickly spread… and our fire department is doing all it can to put out the fire.”

Hill said helicopters were assisting fire-fighters by scooping water from the ocean.

“There was at one stage a concern that the fire was approaching the houses in the residential area, but that has been avoided. No one has been hurt so far.”

He said residents were still safe as the fire had spread to another bushy area along the N2.

