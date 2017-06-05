Mother 'incites' daughter to attack fellow pupil

An amateur cellphone video has emerged, shot by bystanders, of an alleged bullying incident at a Klerksdorp school. Watch. WATCH

A screen grab from the video showing the two school girls fighting. (Netwerk24)

Cape Town - A video in which a mother seemingly incites her daughter to attack another girl, is making waves on social media.

“Parents should rather teach their children manners and give them guidance on how to respect others, so that they can resolve issues without violence and intimidation, Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer’s spokesperson told Netwerk24 on Monday.

The video shows a fight between the two pupils of a high school in Cape Town and the mother of one of them.

In the video, which apparently had been made by a pupil, the mother confronts one of the pupils.

The girl apparently had assaulted her daughter before the confrontation.

After that, the mother spurs on a fight between the two.

The incident happened just outside the school last Tuesday.

According to Jessica Shelver, the MEC’s spokesperson, the school is already dealing with the issue in terms of its code of conduct. She added that the department of education had clear guidelines on discipline at schools and how to deal with bullies.

In addition to this, the staff of the provincial education department’s specialised unit for pupil and teacher support regularly hold work sessions to teach skills to the parents.

“We have several programmes and campaigns against bullies and try to do everything possible to prevent it, but the reality is that a pupil’s behaviour is influenced by what they see in their homes and communities.”

The principal had by 16:00 on Monday not responded to queries. It’s reported that the parents of both girls were called in on Wednesday and that the case has been “dealt with”.

Pupils who are being bullied, can call Safe Schools’ toll free number at 0800 45 46 47.

