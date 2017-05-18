 

Mother, son found unhurt after hijacking in Springs

2017-05-18 16:36

Nation Nyoka, News24

(Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Johannesburg – A woman and her five-year-old son were found unhurt after three men hijacked them outside their house in Springs, Gauteng police said on Thursday.

Thembisile Mjiyako parked her white VW Polo outside her home in Payneville after returning from KwaThema on Tuesday evening, Captain Johannes Ramphora said.

Her 16-year-old daughter and five-year-old son were in the car with her.

The teenager got out of the car and entered the property to open the garage and the gate. While she was doing this, she saw one man getting into the back seat of their car and another two forcing her mother into the back seat.

She picked up a stone to throw at them, but hid when they threatened her with an unknown object. The men fled with the car, with her mother and brother still in it.

A tracking device in the car was used to locate it in a remote township called “Mina Nawe” near Putfontein, Benoni. The mother and child were still in the car when police found them on Tuesday night.

Mjiyako was apparently still too traumatised to talk. She was taken to Parklands Hospital in Springs and police were waiting for her to respond to treatment before they could try and compile an identikit of the suspects.

Her son was safe at home.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime

