Motsoeneng plans to challenge suspension at CCMA

Johannesburg - Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng plans to approach
the CCMA to challenge his suspension from the SABC.
Advocate Nazeer Cassim, who is
chairing the disciplinary hearing against Motsoeneng, made the announcement in
Sandton on Wednesday evening. He postponed the hearing to Thursday.
Thembeka Ngcukaitobi, for the
SABC, asked for the postponement after hearing that the matter may go to the
CCMA.
Andy Bester, for Motsoeneng,
wanted it postponed pending his client’s appeal against the Western Cape High
Court’s ruling in December last year.
Motsoeneng faces charges of
breaching the terms of his suspension following a media briefing he held on
April 19.
Western Cape High Court Judge
Owen Rogers ruled that Motsoeneng could not work at the SABC in any capacity
unless former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's February 2014 report was set
aside, or a new disciplinary hearing cleared him of wrongdoing. Rogers said a
previous disciplinary hearing, which cleared him of all charges, was “wholly
inadequate”.
Motsoeneng has suffered one
court defeat after another. In November 2015, the Western Cape High Court declared
his appointed as COO irrational and illegal and set it aside. The court denied
him leave to appeal. In September 2016, the Supreme Court of Appeal also denied
him leave to appeal.
During Wednesday’s sitting,
Ngcukaitobi said Motsoeneng maligned the broadcaster’s newly-appointed board
during his media briefing. He had expressed disapproval of some of the new
board members and justified his reasons for the SABC's 90% local content
policy.
He was later charged with
breaching the relationship of trust with the board and bringing the public
broadcaster into disrepute.
‘Unfair’
Bester argued that acting CEO
James Aguma authorised the briefing.
Ngcukaitobi said Aguma only
gave permission for Motsoeneng to hold a briefing to correct a statement
relating to the parliamentary ad hoc committee which looked into the fitness of
the SABC board to hold office.
"He does not say ‘I gave
you permission to malign the board’.”
Bester argued that it was
unfair for Motsoeneng to be subjected to two disciplinary hearings. His second
hearing relates to charges stemming from Madonsela’s report, titled When
Governance and Ethics Fail. She found that he had lied about his
qualifications when he applied to work at the SABC, purged staff, and increased
his salary exorbitantly.
Cassim refused Motsoeneng’s
request to recuse himself and said he would conduct proceedings fairly.