Motsoeneng sued in R1bn housing fraud matter - report

Johannesburg – Former SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng and Sports Minister Fikile Mbalula’s wife Nozuko are being sued in a R1bn housing "fraud" matter, the Sunday Times has reported.

According to the publication, Motsoeneng and Nozuko Mbalula, as trustees of two trusts – allegedly received millions from a "fraudulent" R1bn "spending spree" by the Free State government.

The money was reportedly meant for houses for the poor that were never built.

The publication said Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane, while he was provincial MEC for Human Settlement, sanctioned the payments of hundreds of millions of rands to companies that had then not done any work for the government.

Current MEC Sisi Ntombela’s department is now suing the 106 contractor including Motsoeneng and Nozuko Mbalula in their capacities as trustees and materials suppliers that received upfront payment to build more than 14 000 RDP houses – many of which were never delivered.

The department wants to recover more than R60m, the Sunday Times reported.

On Sunday Motsoeneng was not available immediately for comment and did not respond to a message sent to him.

Neither was Mbalula's spokesperson available for comment.