Motsoeneng to speak at 'economic freedom' lecture

What To Read Next

Durban - Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng is expected to share a stage with SABC CEO James Aguma at an ANCYL "economic freedom" lecture in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.

"The dialogue will present an opportunity for an engagement on pertinent issues surrounding our generational mission and economic freedom in our lifetime," the ANCYL in the province said in a statement.

President of the Progressive Professionals Forum, Jimmy Manyi, and ANCYL eThekwini chairperson, Thembo Ntuli, are also expected to speak.

The event will be hosted on the University of KwaZulu-Natal's Howard College campus.