Motsoeneng's motivational talk to pupils cancelled after DA complaint

Johannesburg - A motivational talk by former SABC COO Hlaudi
Motsoeneng at an Ivory Park high school was cancelled on Wednesday after the
Democratic Alliance objected to him spreading his "political
campaign".
He left the Eqinisweni
Secondary School shortly after 10:00, after Gauteng education department
officials stopped him from addressing pupils.
The DA had written a letter to
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga, objecting to the talk, who then
contacted the provincial department.
The party said Motsoeneng was
in contravention of Section 33A of the South African Schools Act, which
prohibits political activities during school time.
Motsoeneng told News24 that he
had objected to addressing pupils when they were supposed to be in class, but
that he couldn't be stopped from addressing them outside of class. He said he
would continue to give motivational talks.
"I don't deal with
politics, I deal with reality. I didn't finish matric, yes, but they don't know
my history. They don't know my contribution to education. I have contributed a
lot to helping South Africa, especially students," he said.
The talk was organised by Ivory
Park-based youth organisation Kuzondlula Motivational Tour (KMT).
Its chairperson Vuyolwethu
Sibiya said they were disappointed by the abrupt cancellation of the event and
that pupils would be most affected by what appeared to be a political agenda
against Motsoeneng.
The DA criticised "the
political nature of the event" and said it was part of Motsoeneng's
ongoing political campaign, following his suspension from the SABC.
'Ordinary
people love Hlaudi'
Motsoeneng couldn't be
considered a role model for children as he had lied about having matric when he
applied to work at the public broadcaster in 1995, and had increased his salary
three times in one year while he was chief operating officer, the DA said.
"The DA should not use
apartheid tactics. I have the freedom to address people. If I am not your role
model, it doesn't mean I am not a role model to others. That is how life is.
The DA can't stop Hlaudi. Even some of their own members stand for what I stand
for, and they support me. Maybe it is their leaders that don't like me, but
ordinary people love Hlaudi," Motsoeneng said.
Sibiya said the organisation
had obtained permission from the principal to hold the talk, as the Johannesburg
school had a high suicide rate, alcohol abuse, and teenage pregnancies. The
principal had asked KMT to intervene as they had been there before, he said.
Gauteng education department
spokesperson Oupa Bodibe said the event was cancelled because procedures to get
permission for the talk were not followed.
Sibiya said they had called the
department's district director, Mnyamezeli Ndevu, to inform him about the
event, but that he had not responded.
Motsoeneng said he had still
not decided whether to enter politics.
"People in politics have
been calling me. They believe I could be a good politician. I haven't decided
what I want to do. I am still dealing with my issues. I will decide when the
time is right."