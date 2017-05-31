 

MPs fume over water dept's leaking billions

2017-05-31 17:57

Jan Gerber, News24

Themba Godi is chair of Scopa. (Netwerk24)

Themba Godi is chair of Scopa. (Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - Members of Parliament's standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) were on Wednesday deeply disturbed by the department of water and sanitation's inability to provide details for the irregular spending of R2.5bn in the 2015/2016 financial year.

This angered MPs, who said they had requested further details on the matter at a meeting in November 2016.

However, many of their questions were met with silence.

The committee heard that, out of the 482 incidents of irregular spending, only three employees had been suspended, 22 employees had resigned, 35 got final written warnings, while 84 received written warnings, and five received training or counselling.

The department had also initiated disciplinary inquiries against the remaining 333 employees implicated in the irregular spending.

However, MPs were concerned that the letters furnished to the committee, as proof of action, were dated May 24, 2017, while others were dated May 9.

The MPs saw this as an indication that the department had only took action days ahead of their appearance before the committee, in an attempt to look good. Several members described this as "malicious compliance".

READ: Cash crunch: Water dept scrambles to pay off R1.5bn debt

'Please wake up and answer questions'

African National Congress MP Thapelo Chiloane, who led the inquiry on behalf of the committee, was visibly annoyed.

"I don't want to lament today," said Chiloane. "I'm not even prepared to get frustrated. I want to continue and do work, chairperson, but if I don't get answers, I can't do my work."

Democratic Alliance MP Tim Brauteseth said: "The devil is in the detail. You can't come to Scopa and be light on detail."

The delegation was led by water and sanitation director general Dan Mashitisho, who was appointed only four months ago.

"You're the accounting officer and can go to jail for this, please wake up and answer questions," said Brauteseth to Mashitisho.

Inkatha Freedom Party MP Mkhuleko Hlengwa said: "Chair, I don't get frustrated very easily, but I find myself travelling at 180km/h to frustration."

The committee considered calling a halt to the meeting, but Brauteseth wanted to continue.

"If it is two hours showing the public how inept the DG is, then let's do it for two hours."

The committee continued, without much satisfaction.

No answers

Mashitisho said it was his first meeting with Scopa, and he didn't know the level of detail required.

After further questions from the committee, he conceded that the department's oversight "was definitely not rigorous".

Mnyamezeli Booi, the ANC's whip in the committee, said: "He's saying it is a learning curve. We're not at school here. We want answers from him, not teach him how to answer questions."

"I feel that I've been disrespected," said Chiloane. "I didn't get a single answer."

Brauteseth said there doesn't seem to be any "consequence management".

"Is this the Waldorf school where everyone gets a prize?" he mocked.

He described the department as a mess and called for an ad hoc committee to be established to investigate the department.

Mashitisho said he was dealing with "these things".

"I have a plan on how to deal with these issues."

Read more on:    parliament  |  da  |  anc  |  ifp  |  cape town  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Could a raid on IPID's offices be imminent?

14 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
There's an app for that: how apps have changed us

"There's an app for that" is more than just Apple's marketing mantra. Mobile apps have emerged over the last 10 years or so for practically every need in a person's day and changed our lives.

/News
WATCH | Steenhuisen to Mbete: 'You need therapy!'
Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Tuesday May 30 results 2017-05-30 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 