MPs to consider final report on SABC board inquiry

Cape Town – Parliament’s ad hoc committee is expected to meet on Tuesday to consider its final report about its inquiry into the SABC board.

It is expected to include recommendations for setting up an interim SABC board.

The suggestions MPs made in January included commissioning a full forensic audit into all alleged irregular and wasteful expenditure, and implementing all outstanding court orders against the SABC.

The role of Communications Minister Faith Muthambi was a point of contention between MPs on the committee.