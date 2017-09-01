Mpuma police recover vehicle stolen from their station

Bushbuckridge - Mpumalanga police have arrested two men suspected of stealing a vehicle from a police station.

Provincial spokesperson Colonel Mtsholi Mbembe said police had received information about a suspicious vehicle that was parked at a house in Green Valley near Acornhoek in Mpumalanga.

The police then rushed to the scene only to find the vehicle at a local lodge near Acornhoek.

"The police arrived at the scene where there was a Toyota Siyaya kombi. It was then discovered that the registration number and licences disc on the vehicle did not match," said Mbembe.

Mbembe said the vehicle was later booked at the Acornhoek police station along with the two suspects.

"The police discovered on the following morning after making an arrest of the two suspects that the same kombi was stolen right from inside the police station," said Mbembe.

Mbembe said that a case of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and theft was opened against the two suspects. "We are currently conducting an investigation up to so far.

"The two suspects made their first court appearance in the Acornhoek Magistrate court today," he said.