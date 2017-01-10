 

Mpumalanga cattle herder wanted for allegedly raping 3 boys

2017-01-10 20:18

McDonald Thabethe, News24 Correspondent

SA police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Delmas – Mpumalanga police are searching for a cattle herder who allegedly raped three young boys, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The parents of the boys - two aged 7 and one 14, opened cases on Monday afternoon, Colonel Bheki Shazi said.

"It is alleged that the suspect would first give his victims dagga to smoke and alcohol to drink, before sexually abusing each of them. Apparently, these incidents have been taking place in the veld where he was watching the cattle."

One of the parents said she found signs of abuse while bathing her 7-year-old son.

The police’s family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit was investigating.

