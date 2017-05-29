 

Mpumalanga man in court for allegedly raping, impregnating 11-year-old daughter

2017-05-29 18:11

Yvonne Silaule, News24 Correspondent

(iStock)

Bushbuckridge - On the day marking the start of Child Protection Week, a 45-year-old Bushbuckridge man appeared in a Mpumalanga court for allegedly raping and impregnating his 11-year-old daughter.

The man, from Dark City outside Bushbuckridge, was arrested on May 18 after residents reported him to the Mhala police.

A resident of Dark City, Kennett Sihlangu, said: "We are upset as a community to see parents turn on their own children for sexual tendencies."

Sihlangu said residents had suspected the crime for days, and had questioned the suspect, his wife and child.

"The child was told by her father that a girl child should be tested by her father before she can go outside and be tested by other men. These words angered the community [and they] beat him up and hand him over to the police," he said.

Sihlangu said that the child was not safe with her stepmother, as she may hold resentments against her.

"It would be safe if the child is safely tucked away at the orphanage. We are working together to ensure that such a process happens," said Sihlangu.

Chief Eric Nxumalo of Amashangaan said: "What kind of parent is this man? It's such an embarrassment to even think of going to bed with your own child."

The Amashangaan chief said that he would not welcome abuse in his community.

"I have zero tolerance for child abusers. He will never be welcomed back to Dark City or anywhere in the Nxumalo chieftain vicinity," he said.

The Mpumalanga Department of Education was unavailable to comment about the school which had allegedly failed to report the pregnancy of an 11-year-old.

The suspect was remanded into custody until June 5.
 
Mhala SAPS spokesperson, Gugulethu Nyalungu said that the accused is still seeking a legal representative to assist his with bail application.


