 

Mpumalanga residents march against rape and murder on Youth Day

2017-06-16 21:52

Yvonne Silaule, News24 Correspondent

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

'We are losing too many' - Law enforcement drives march against abuse

2017-06-09 16:59

The SAPS, JMPD and 'Voice it in Action' joined forces in an anti-violence march for women and children. Watch.WATCH

Bushbuckridge - Residents of Thulamahashe, in Mpumalanga used Youth Day on Friday to hold a march against the abuse and murder of women and children

The march was organised under the theme: "enough is enough".

Residents handed over a memorandum to the Mhala police station, directed at Police Minister Fikile Mbalula.

The march follows several murders and incidents of rape in the Bushbuckridge area over the past two weeks.

"We are appealing for... intervention from the Minister Fikile Mbalula to oversee this growing issue affecting our area," the memorandum said.

It mentioned three incidents: The murder of 14-year-old girl from Thulamahashe, the axing to death of a 62-year-old Majembeni five days ago, allegedly by her husband and the rape of an 11-year-old, allegedly by her father, that led to her becoming pregnant.

"[These] are the reason we [are] exploding today and we are saying enough is enough."

The memorandum acknowledged the dangers police face in protecting society.

"The entire community of Bushbuckridge is living under fear because the people waiting to abduct us and our children could be roaming around the streets along with the rest of the people.

"We want the police to investigate... the stealing of children in the community...as we have nowhere to run to."

The memorandum was received by acting station commander Lieutenant Colonel Sipho Mnisi who advised residents to look after their children and not believe some of the hoaxes on social media.

"As Mhala SAPS we have noted with great concern the number of cases reported about the abuse of women and children and... we request that the community of Thulamahashe and Bushbuckridge as a whole to work together with the police to catch the perpetrators and not to take the law into their own hands."


Read more on:    mbombela  |  abuse  |  protes

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

UDM, Cope criticise ANC on #YouthDay

2017-06-16 21:07

Inside News24

 
Behind the sparkle

Alluring, beautiful and timeless - diamonds are some of the most sought after gems in the world and are a true testament of everlasting brilliance. Let us take you behind the sparkle to show you the history behind this coveted jewel.

Embracing sustainability in tobacco agriculture

In Sub-Saharan Africa, farming represents a subsistence lifestyle for millions of people. In recent years though, the development of farming into an economic activity has made a real change in how the land is used in providing for the population.

/News
WATCH: 1976 leader says education must still transform in SA
Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Friday June 16 results 2017-06-16 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 