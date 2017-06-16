Mpumalanga residents march against rape and murder on Youth Day

The SAPS, JMPD and 'Voice it in Action' joined forces in an anti-violence march for women and children. Watch. WATCH

Bushbuckridge - Residents of Thulamahashe, in Mpumalanga used Youth Day on Friday to hold a march against the abuse and murder of women and children

The march was organised under the theme: "enough is enough".

Residents handed over a memorandum to the Mhala police station, directed at Police Minister Fikile Mbalula.

The march follows several murders and incidents of rape in the Bushbuckridge area over the past two weeks.

"We are appealing for... intervention from the Minister Fikile Mbalula to oversee this growing issue affecting our area," the memorandum said.

It mentioned three incidents: The murder of 14-year-old girl from Thulamahashe, the axing to death of a 62-year-old Majembeni five days ago, allegedly by her husband and the rape of an 11-year-old, allegedly by her father, that led to her becoming pregnant.

"[These] are the reason we [are] exploding today and we are saying enough is enough."

The memorandum acknowledged the dangers police face in protecting society.

"The entire community of Bushbuckridge is living under fear because the people waiting to abduct us and our children could be roaming around the streets along with the rest of the people.

"We want the police to investigate... the stealing of children in the community...as we have nowhere to run to."

The memorandum was received by acting station commander Lieutenant Colonel Sipho Mnisi who advised residents to look after their children and not believe some of the hoaxes on social media.

"As Mhala SAPS we have noted with great concern the number of cases reported about the abuse of women and children and... we request that the community of Thulamahashe and Bushbuckridge as a whole to work together with the police to catch the perpetrators and not to take the law into their own hands."



