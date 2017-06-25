 

Mthethwa urges ANC members to avoid faction

2017-06-25 18:28

Chester Makana, News24

Nathi Mthethwa. (Tshidi Madia, News24)

Polokwane - ANC NEC member Nathi Mthethwa has warned that if the ruling party cannot avoid a further split it must be ready to “kiss goodbye'' the progress it gained from the battle against apartheid.

Addressing the Limpopo General Council on Sunday in Polokwane in the North West, Mthethwa urged party members to wage war against a further split saying this weakness is eroding the party.
 
He said that honest debate between the ANC, its alliance unions and individuals who abandoned the organisation, could help repair the split.

“If the ANC at this point can experience any splinter we must kiss goodbye the freedom our forbearers fought for, so we must do everything in our power to avoid further splinter,” said Mthethwa.

The PGC is part of the party preparation towards upcoming policy conference and elective conference.

During his address Mthethwa said the splint syndrome emerged in 2005, two years after the Polokwane conference that elected President Jacob Zuma.
 
Those who left the party were duped as counter revolutionaries and given derogatory names. Years later, some factions who cast doubt over Zuma's ability to rule defected and saw the formation of Congress of People.

It was followed by Julius Malema who launched the Economic Freedom Fighters after he was expelled by the Zuma executive.

Currently the ANC branches, regions and provinces are divided over who should take over as country president between deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma during the upcoming national elective conference.
 
Cosatu has made it clear that it wants Ramaphosa to succeed Zuma, and has accused Zuma of failing to run the country.

Mthethwa also conceded that the ANC is at its weakest point and needs to regain lost ground.
 
“Our challenges are primarily subjective, it’s in our hands to turn around and ensure that the movement of our people continues to be national democratic revolution,” he said.
 
ANC provincial chairperson Stan Mathabatha also urged delegates to save the ruling party from its current crisis.


