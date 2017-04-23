 

Muizenberg police station R100m upgrade ‘halted’ – SJC

2017-04-23 22:42

Jenna Etheridge, News24

Cape Town – A planned R100m upgrade to the Muizenberg Police Station in Cape Town has been halted after a meeting with deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi on Sunday, the Social Justice Coalition (SJC) said.

The SJC’s Chumile Sali said Mkongi made the announcement during the meeting, which was convened by the Khayelitsha Development Forum.

Sali said he stated that the "palace police station ... is not going to happen".

Mkongi was not immediately available to confirm.

Sali said they hoped the ministry’s position took into consideration the real needs of communities, including poor, working-class residents of Vrygrond, Capricorn, Overcome Heights and Sea Winds.

“These communities deserve greater access to police services.”


