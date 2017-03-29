 

Multiple life sentences for murderers who used body parts for 'medicine'

2017-03-29 22:55

Kaveel Singh, News24

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Durban – Two men received multiple life sentences in the Pietermartizburg High Court, after they were convicted of committing murder so they could use body parts for "medicine".

Thandowakhe Duma, 22, was sentenced to one life term and another 30 years imprisonment, while Elias Sihle Mchunu, 42, received two life terms and another 45 years on Wednesday.

"The accused in this matter wanted human body parts for medicine and therefore conspired to kill people in order to attain their goal," National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Kara said.

Police detectives found the headless remains of Nawaaz Khan, who had been hacked to death and beheaded in the apparent muti slaying, in 2015 in the Umzinto area.

Khan and Mchunu were known to have been friends.

The men were also linked to the murder of Bawinile Albertina Gambushe, who Kara said was accosted with a bush knife.

"She was taken to a bushy area where she was assaulted with the bush knife and died on the scene as a result of her injuries. The accused stole her cellphone and left, only to return a few days later to sever her head and remove parts of her body."

Read more on:    durban  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Twitterati on mission to #SavePravin after Kathrada's funeral

2017-03-29 22:45

Inside News24

 
/News
Protest in India turns violent as Nigerian students are attacked

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 19:02 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 16:22 PM
Road name: Longmarket Street

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday March 29 2017-03-29 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 