Multiple vehicle collision leaves 2 dead, 7 injured

Johannesburg – Two people were killed and seven injured in a multiple vehicle collision on the R21 northbound before the Atlas turn off in Benoni on Saturday morning, paramedics said.

It is understood that one driver had swerved to avoid a pedestrian running across the road, causing a truck to jump the centre medium and veer into oncoming traffic, ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said in a statement.

In total, two large trucks and three light vehicles collided

When paramedics arrived on scene a man and elderly women were found dead in their vehicles.

They sustained multiple injuries and unfortunately nothing could be done for them, Meiring said.

The seven other patients were treated at the scene for moderate injuries before being taken to nearby hospitals for further treatment.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigation.