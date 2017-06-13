Mum faces Children's Act charges after baby dies at clinic

Cape Town - The mother and stepfather of an 18-month-old baby boy who died of severe injuries to his head and body will appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, police said.

The 26-year-old man is facing a charge of murder, and the boy's 30-year-old mother will face charges under the Children’s Act.

The two were taken in by police on Monday after the child was taken to a clinic for treatment with serious injuries, police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said.

When the baby died at the clinic, the clinic staff called the police to tell them about the baby.

Earlier, community policing forum official from the Kensington CPF, Cheslyn Steenberg said that the stepfather had claimed that the child had breathing difficulties, and that they fell on their way to the clinic. Steenberg said the child was declared dead at the Factreton Clinic on Monday.

Police initially only arrested the baby's stepfather, and held the baby's mother for questioning.

"We are upholding the principle of innocent until proven guilty. But we condemn this incident to the highest degree," Steenberg told News24.



