 

Municipality finally pays employees after 'technical glitch'

2017-05-25 22:56

News24 correspondent

Workers were paid a day later.

Workers were paid a day later.

Pietermaritzburg - Calm has returned to Msunduzi municipality, Pietermaritzburg on Thursday with workers reporting for duty.

No interruptions were reported.

This after workers were finally paid their salaries, a day after the normal payday of each month.  

The municipality officially apologised to staff members, the community, and businesses over the non-payment of its staff and gave an assurance that all employees have been paid.  

Municipality spokesperson Thobeka Mafumbatha said all measures had been taken to ensure that everyone was paid.

“At this point in time, the municipality confirms that all of its employees have been paid,” she said on Thursday afternoon.

She also dismissed suggestions that the municipality was broke, insisting that they were in the best financial position.

“The municipality dispels any notion that it is in financial difficulty or that it is insolvent. In this regard, it is important to note that the municipality’s cash coverage and liquidity ratio are sound and, furthermore, both exceed the industry norm,” Mafumbatha continued.
 
The municipality is said to have more than R800m in reserves according to a recent report presented to the council’s executive committee.

The municipality said there were indications that a technical glitch may have triggered the late payment, which resulted in municipal employees being paid a few hours later than usual.

“The matter is in the process of being investigated and the municipality has drawn no conclusions as to what, precisely, may have triggered the late payment,” stressed Mafumbatha.
 
The spokesperson said while the anguish from the workers was understood the municipality condemned the vandalism and destruction of municipal property.

For most of Wednesday, traffic flow had been disrupted, the city hall entrance was pelted with raw eggs and council offices were forced to close.

Some businesses in the CBD had to make do with generators after a cut in power supply which was suspected to have been carried out by frustrated employees. Refuse removal in and out of the city continued till late on Thursday as workers were attending to areas that had been affected by Wednesday’s downing of tools.
 


