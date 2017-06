Johannesburg – Sandile Mantsoe, 27, is set to resume his bail application in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Friday for the murder of his ex-lover, Karabo Mokoena.



This after her body was found burnt beyond recognition in a veld in Lyndhurst, Johannesburg, in April.



Mantsoe, who is a forex trader, is also accused of defeating the ends of justice.



When Mantsoe appeared in court on May 24, Magistrate Carel Labuschagne ruled that media were barred from reporting or publishing on "sensitive" information that might emerge in Mantsoe's bail application.



However, magistrate Labuschagne also said the media would be allowed to report and broadcast the judgment of the bail application.



The man - who is originally from Mpumalanga but currently based in Sandton - is described as being deeply religious, quiet, and calm. He was also described by a fellow church-goer as an evangelist, and a God-fearing man who would preach at church, adding that what had happened was a result of the devil attacking him for doing the work of the Lord.



Mokoena and Mantsoe are believed to have dated for seven months prior to her brutal death. In an interview with eNCA’s Checkpoint, Mokoena's mother, Lolo, revealed that she’d spoken to her daughter on the night she was last seen alive.



The two are said by close friends to have had a volatile relationship, with both laying charges of assault against each other. On Checkpoint, it was revealed just how physically abusive Mantsoe had allegedly been towards Mokoena. Despite this, many friends maintained that Mokoena loved Mantsoe.