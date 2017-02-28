Murder accused Sandton shooter back in court

What To Read Next

Johannesburg - A KwaZulu-Natal man charged with murder and attempted murder is expected back in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

During his last appearance the court heard that police were still investigating whether the details given in Sibusiso Patrick Khumalo's bail application, including his place of employment, were correct or not.

This was after the uMzumbe Local Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal presented police with a document stating that Khumalo was not its employee.

Khumalo is accused of shooting and killing Tshepo Mabusela, 30, and injuring Thapelo Mariki, 35, at a 24-hour pizza outlet in Rivonia, Sandton, in the early hours of January 9.

Khumalo and three others were arrested in Alexandra that day. Among those initially arrested for the crimes was the speaker of the uMzumbe council, Matho Shozi.

After further investigation Shozi and two others were released and only Khumalo was charged.

During his formal bail application in January Khumalo told the court he worked for the uMzumbe municipality as Shozi's driver and bodyguard.

Investigating officer Constable Aubrey Tshisani said Khumalo used a licensed firearm in the shooting and that two witnesses pointed him out during an identity parade.

However, he did not oppose Khumalo's bail application.

