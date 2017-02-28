 

Murder accused Sandton shooter back in court

2017-02-28 05:48
Magistrate's court. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Magistrate's court. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - A KwaZulu-Natal man charged with murder and attempted murder is expected back in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

During his last appearance the court heard that police were still investigating whether the details given in Sibusiso Patrick Khumalo's bail application, including his place of employment, were correct or not.

This was after the uMzumbe Local Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal presented police with a document stating that Khumalo was not its employee.

Khumalo is accused of shooting and killing Tshepo Mabusela, 30, and injuring Thapelo Mariki, 35, at a 24-hour pizza outlet in Rivonia, Sandton, in the early hours of January 9.

Khumalo and three others were arrested in Alexandra that day. Among those initially arrested for the crimes was the speaker of the uMzumbe council, Matho Shozi.

After further investigation Shozi and two others were released and only Khumalo was charged.

During his formal bail application in January Khumalo told the court he worked for the uMzumbe municipality as Shozi's driver and bodyguard.

Investigating officer Constable Aubrey Tshisani said Khumalo used a licensed firearm in the shooting and that two witnesses pointed him out during an identity parade.

However, he did not oppose Khumalo's bail application.

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

They said he wasn’t allowed to jump. He didn’t listen

2017-02-27 16:26

Inside News24

 
PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/News
WATCH: Operations underway after boy (5) fell into mine shaft

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Powerball, Plus Friday February 24 results 2017-02-24 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 