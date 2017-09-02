 

Murdered boy, 5, told dad's partner who attacked him - police

2017-09-02 16:22

Tammy Petersen, News24

(Duncan Alfreds, News24)

(Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg - A 5-year-old boy managed to tell his father’s girlfriend who had attacked him before he died of his injuries in a Johannesburg hospital, Gauteng police said on Saturday.

A 35-year-old man is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Monday on a murder charge following the death of his son.

The boy succumbed to his injuries after arriving at a local hospital on Friday, police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela told News24.

The severe assault is believed to have taken place at the father’s home in Chrisville, which he shared with his girlfriend.

“The dad and the child – who he has with another woman – had been home alone while the girlfriend was at work. When the girlfriend got home, she saw the child was limp and had been assaulted,” Makhubela said.

“The child indicated to her that his father had hit him and she took the boy to the hospital.”

He died on arrival and his father was arrested at his home.

Makhubela said the motive for the murder was under investigation. 

Read more on:    johannesburg  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Boy, 6, drowns in Potch dam

2017-09-02 15:13

Inside News24

 
Watch: Investing in the future through child development

An investment of R32-million into 11 early childhood development centres is changing the future for children in the Northern Cape.

/News
WATCH: 'We take full responsibility for deceased Kusasalethu miners' - Motsepe
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, September 01 2017-09-01 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 