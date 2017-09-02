Murdered boy, 5, told dad's partner who attacked him - police

Johannesburg - A 5-year-old boy managed to tell his father’s girlfriend who had attacked him before he died of his injuries in a Johannesburg hospital, Gauteng police said on Saturday.

A 35-year-old man is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Monday on a murder charge following the death of his son.

The boy succumbed to his injuries after arriving at a local hospital on Friday, police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela told News24.

The severe assault is believed to have taken place at the father’s home in Chrisville, which he shared with his girlfriend.

“The dad and the child – who he has with another woman – had been home alone while the girlfriend was at work. When the girlfriend got home, she saw the child was limp and had been assaulted,” Makhubela said.

“The child indicated to her that his father had hit him and she took the boy to the hospital.”

He died on arrival and his father was arrested at his home.

Makhubela said the motive for the murder was under investigation.