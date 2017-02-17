 

Murdered Stellenbosch woman, 80, 'would not have hurt a fly'

2017-02-17 10:52

Maygene de Wee, Netwerk24

Marie Verwey's Villa Merwe guesthouse in Stellenbosch, where she was murdered. (Maygene de Wee, Netwerk24)

Marie Verwey's Villa Merwe guesthouse in Stellenbosch, where she was murdered. (Maygene de Wee, Netwerk24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Stellenbosch – Marie Verwey was a true lady who never raised her voice.

That's how a family friend described the murdered Stellenbosch guest house owner on Thursday.

The friend told Netwerk24 that Verwey, 80, was a good, generous woman who wouldn't hurt a fly.

Verwey's neighbour found her bloodied body just after 12:30 on Thursday afternoon in her guest house, Villa Merwe, in Stellenbosch.

According to the family friend, Verwey's son Francois does not want to speak to the media.

A source said Verwey, who used a walker, had been stabbed several times with a sharp object.

Jewellery was stolen and the safe was cleaned out.

Verwey's housekeeper had apparently been at the store when the murder was committed.

Alternative accommodation

When she came back the front door was locked. The housekeeper apparently tried phoning Verwey, but there was no reply. She then walked around the house and found the back door and security gate open. The housekeeper alerted the neighbour who found the body. He called the police.

Several police vehicles, including some from the SAPS forensics unit, were at the scene on Thursday afternoon.

Inquisitive residents in the leafy suburb drove up and down past the house in an attempt to find out what had happened.

Police at the scene didn't want to say anything.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed Verwey's murder.

He said that the circumstances surrounding the killing were still being investigated.

Alternative accommodation has been arranged for guests who'd been booked into Villa Merwe.

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Police spend an entire day counting R22m found in 4 suitcases at airport

45 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
PARTNER CONTENT
How much food do you need to concentrate?

We have been taught that we need three meals a day in order to make it through the day and while most of us indulge in more than our fair share there is a large portion of South Africans who are living off barely enough to sustain them.

/News
Eskom are diluting low-cost energy with expensive mistakes - solar expert

Book flights

Compare, Book, Fly

Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Sea Point 11:29 AM
Road name: Regent Road

Cape Town 11:29 AM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday February 15 2017-02-15 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 