Murdered Stellenbosch woman, 80, 'would not have hurt a fly'

Marie Verwey's Villa Merwe guesthouse in Stellenbosch, where she was murdered. (Maygene de Wee, Netwerk24)

Stellenbosch – Marie Verwey was a true lady who never raised her voice.

That's how a family friend described the murdered Stellenbosch guest house owner on Thursday.

The friend told Netwerk24 that Verwey, 80, was a good, generous woman who wouldn't hurt a fly.

Verwey's neighbour found her bloodied body just after 12:30 on Thursday afternoon in her guest house, Villa Merwe, in Stellenbosch.

According to the family friend, Verwey's son Francois does not want to speak to the media.

A source said Verwey, who used a walker, had been stabbed several times with a sharp object.

Jewellery was stolen and the safe was cleaned out.

Verwey's housekeeper had apparently been at the store when the murder was committed.

Alternative accommodation

When she came back the front door was locked. The housekeeper apparently tried phoning Verwey, but there was no reply. She then walked around the house and found the back door and security gate open. The housekeeper alerted the neighbour who found the body. He called the police.

Several police vehicles, including some from the SAPS forensics unit, were at the scene on Thursday afternoon.

Inquisitive residents in the leafy suburb drove up and down past the house in an attempt to find out what had happened.

Police at the scene didn't want to say anything.

Western Cape police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed Verwey's murder.

He said that the circumstances surrounding the killing were still being investigated.

Alternative accommodation has been arranged for guests who'd been booked into Villa Merwe.