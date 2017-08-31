Murdered woman may have had wedding plans, court hears

Cape Town - Sinoxolo Mafevuka may have had plans to marry before she was brutally raped and her body left in a communal toilet in Khayelitsha, the Western Cape High Court heard on Thursday.

This was according to a witness who testified at the trial of cousins Xolisa and Athabile Mafilike who are accused of her murder and rape.

Nineteen-year-old Mafevuka's body was found in the toilet on March 2, 2016, in an incident which highlighted the dangers that people who live in the community face when they need to go to the toilet.

Testifying in front of Judge Taswell Papier, the softly spoken Sibongiseni Mkatshwa said he had known Mafevuka for a few months and while he did not know whether it was factual, had heard that she had plans to marry.

He had lived in Town Two, where her body was found, for about 10 years and knew the cousins on trial.



He pointed at them sitting in the dock with four policemen behind them. The cousins have pleaded not guilty.

He also knew her boyfriend, whom he named only as Viwe, who was also a cousin to the Mafilikes.

When Mafevuka was found, she was naked and her clothes were stuffed in the toilet cistern, apparently washing away any DNA evidence.



Mkhatsha was shown pictures of a blue long-sleeved item of clothing, and asked if he had seen it before.

He said he had seen Mafevuka wearing it. He was not sure about a white item of clothing he was shown, although at first he said he thought it was hers too.

Thursday's brief session was adjourned to October 9 in order for the court to locate another witness.





