 

My mom taught me to 'go beyond the obvious' - Judith Mason's daughter

2016-12-30 19:32

James de Villiers, News24

Judith Mason. (Netwerk24, file)

Cape Town - A daughter of Judith Mason, the revered South African painter who died on Thursday morning, says her mother taught her many life lessons and that her unlikely sense of humour took many by surprise.

Mason, 78, died in her house in White River.

Petra Mason told News24 that her mother had taught her and her friends important life lessons, "one of them being to 'go beyond the obvious'".

“For many people it was surprising that the revered Judith Mason had such a raucous sense of humour," she said.

"She was always the wisest and most deeply compassionate person. She was heroically independent, morally exact, a consummate artist and a huge and well informed intellect and a greatly valued friend."

Funeral arrangements

According to Mason’s website, she was born in Pretoria in 1938.

She studied at the University of the Witwatersrand in the 1950s, obtaining a BA Degree in Fine Art in 1960. Her first solo show was held in 1964, it said.

"In the 1970s and 80s Mason was highly visible in the South African art world at a time when the country was isolated both politically and culturally from the rest of the world. Even so, she was chosen to represent South Africa at the Venice Biennale, and at international art fairs, like Art Basel. In the early 1990s."

She returned to South Africa after teaching and living in Florence, Italy.

"At this time, her work became part of the South African school and university curricula and she also taught history of art, drawing and painting at the Michaelis School of Art, University of Cape Town. Mason is still prolific well into in the 21st century," the website said.

Mason had worked in her home country and had had a studio in the US.

It was not immediately clear what funeral arrangements were in place.

